President Mahama and Eni CEO discuss energy and development in Ghana

Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu Business News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 16:18

The President, John Dramani Mahama, and Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, met in Accra today to discuss the company’s activities in the country.

Mr Descalzi highlighted the achievements of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, the largest investment made by a private company in Ghana. The project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, with first oil in 2017 and first gas in 2018.

Gas from OCTP is entirely designated for Ghana’s domestic consumption, ensuring a secure and reliable energy source to meet internal needs. It contributes approximately 70 per cent of the country’s domestic gas production.

Additionally, Eni presented to the President several new short- and medium-term exploration and development opportunities.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss Eni’s plans for economic diversification in Ghana.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 and operates the OCTP project with a 44.4 per cent share, in partnership with Vitol (35.6 per cent) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20 per cent). Its portfolio also includes initiatives in training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and energy accessibility.