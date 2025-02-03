Midway Hospital emerges Customer Service Healthcare Provider of the Year

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 13:24

Midway Hospital, a leading provider of quality primary and specialist healthcare, has been adjudged the highest-rated Ghanaian healthcare organization for overall Customer Service Quality at the Seventh Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) survey.

The survey was conducted by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP).

This award highlights Midway Hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional patient-centered care and service excellence. The hospital’s dedication to personalized attention, empathy, and innovation has earned the trust and loyalty of its growing patient base.

Midway emerged the winner with a remarkable total score of 98 percent, followed by the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Holy Family Catholic Hospital, Volta Regional Hospital, and 37 Military Hospital.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Gifty Quarshie-Ngissah, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Medical Director of Midway Hospital, expressed her excitement and gratitude.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this award. It validates our relentless efforts to prioritize patient satisfaction and provide a world-class healthcare experience. Emerging at the top in this competitive healthcare space is a true testament to our team’s passion and dedication,” she said.

Dr. Quarshie-Ngissah emphasized that this recognition comes at an opportune time as the hospital prepares to commemorate its 45th Anniversary in August 2025. “This achievement is a testament to the improved services we offer, driven by continuous investment in upgraded technology and infrastructure,” she noted.

In 2023, Midway Hospital unveiled its modern medical theatre and labour wards, a significant investment to improve maternal healthcare delivery. Over the last five years, they have also added additional services, some of which include a state-of-the-art dental and eye clinic, urology and nephrology consultations, orthopaedic surgery, assisted reproduction (IUI & IVF), dialysis services, endoscopy services, and radiological scans. The expansion has significantly increased the hospital’s capacity to serve more patients as demand for its services grows.

The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) is a national indicator of customer evaluations of the quality of goods and services patronized by both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians living in Ghana. It measures customer satisfaction, the causes, effects, and implications of customer satisfaction across 11 economic sectors, including Banking, Healthcare, Hospitality, Insurance, Online Businesses, Public Institutions, Retail Malls, Telecommunications, Transportation, E-Commerce, and Utilities.

Yvonne Ohui MacCarthy, Founder of the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP), emphasized the need for continuous improvement and customer-focused strategies in Ghana’s service sector.

“Ghana scoring 72 percent, which is a 'B' grade, is not ideal, especially considering last year we achieved 73.94 percent. With the influx of people into Ghana, particularly during December, we should strive for an 'A' grade given the investments being made,” she remarked.