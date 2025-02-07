Featured

Atlantic Lithium engaged in discussions with government over mining lease

Kweku Zurek Business News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 15:19

Atlantic Lithium Ltd has confirmed that it is “actively engaged” in discussions with the Government of Ghana regarding the ratification of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project’s Mining Lease.

In a statement addressing recent press speculation, the company reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Ghanaian authorities and stakeholders to advance the project.

“The company and government agencies are actively engaged in discussions regarding the ratification of the mining lease and advancing Ewoyaa,” Atlantic Lithium stated.

“The company is pleased to continue to work with the Government of Ghana and all stakeholders to progress the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

“We look forward to advising shareholders of advances in the project as these arise.”

The Ewoyaa Lithium Project, poised to be Ghana’s first lithium mine, is considered a key development in the country’s growing mining sector.

Atlantic Lithium is currently trading at GHS6.12 per share on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The company’s statement was authorised for release by its Finance Director and Company Secretary, Amanda Harsas.