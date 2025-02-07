Featured

Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 Compact unveils ambitious $1-A-Day Infrastructure Fund to connect Africa

In a move towards Africa’s economic integration, the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat have unveiled the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 Compact, calling for a groundbreaking initiative to mobilise Africans to invest in the continent’s infrastructure development.

The compact proposes a $1-a-day fund, targeting 100 million Africans to contribute to a special infrastructure fund aimed at financing major projects in energy, transport, and digital connectivity.

The announcement was made during the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025, held from January 30 to February 1 at the Accra International Conference Centre. The summit, themed “Delivering Africa's Single Market Through Infrastructure: Invest, Connect, and Integrate,” brought together prominent African leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to address the continent’s pressing infrastructure challenges.

Key highlights of the compact

The compact outlines five transformative pillars for immediate implementation. First, it prioritises Transport and Logistics Integration, focusing on the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050, aiming to reduce the 30-40% cost premium on intra-African trade.

Second, the framework emphasises Energy Security and Power Integration, with a focus on developing interconnected power grids and harmonised regional energy policies. Mega-projects like the Grand Inga Dam and solar energy initiatives in the Sahara and Kalahari Deserts are highlighted as key components of this pillar.

Third, the compact establishes a five-year roadmap for Digital Transformation, aiming to achieve Pan-African mobile system interoperability. It calls for all member states to join the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) by 2027 and to enable cross-border mobile money interoperability across all AU regional blocs by 2030.

Fourth, the compact focuses on Healthcare and Social Infrastructure, recommending the strengthening of healthcare systems through increased domestic pharmaceutical production and digital health solutions. It also calls on governments to prioritise STEAM education to equip young Africans with entrepreneurial and employable skills.

Finally, the compact introduces the Integrated Africa Infrastructure Growth Fund, targeting over $2 trillion in mobilisation over its first decade. The fund will leverage contributions from Africa’s growing middle class, estimated at over 400 million people, as well as domestic capital markets, multilateral financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Leaders’ commitment to action

President John Dramani Mahama, emphasised the urgency of the initiative, stating, “The decisions we make at this conference must not end in resolutions alone. We must act with urgency, determination, and a shared vision for prosperity. Let us rise to the occasion, break down the barriers that divide us, and build a strong, self-reliant, and globally competitive Africa.”

Echoing this sentiment, AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene announced the launch of the AfCFTA Transit Guarantee Scheme in 2025, a key step towards implementing the compact’s recommendations. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, APN Advisory Council Chairperson, highlighted Ghana’s mobile payment ecosystem as a potential blueprint for continental digital financial integration.

Symbol of unity: The Africa Trade Torch

The summit culminated in the ceremonial lighting of the Africa Trade Torch (ATT), a private sector-led initiative symbolising the commitment to mainstream AfCFTA benefits across African communities, with a focus on SMEs, women-led enterprises, and youth engagement.

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN), the organising body of APD, reiterated its commitment to advancing the vision of the “Africa We Want” in line with the AU Agenda 2063. Through platforms like the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, APN is driving Africa’s progress through collaboration, innovation, and self-reliance.

The 2025 APD attracted 5,000 participants from 46 countries, including African heads of state, industry leaders, CEOs, government ministers, policymakers, and development partners. APN will hold a press conference during the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 15-16 February 2025, to further discuss the compact’s implementation.