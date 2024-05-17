Upper East Imams and Zongo Chiefs commend Bawumia for inclusiveness and leadership

The Upper East Regional Council of Imams and Zongo Chiefs has praised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his compassion and openness to all, regardless of a person's religious or political background.

In a citation presented to Dr. Bawumia on Friday during a meeting with the NPP flagbearer, the Council of Upper East Regional Imams and Zongo Chiefs described Dr. Bawumia as one who is "welcoming to everyone regardless of their political and religious inclinations."

The Imams and Chiefs also commended Dr. Bawumia for keeping his promises, noting the numerous supports he has extended to communities and individuals.

The citation further praised Dr. Bawumia for his work as Vice President, describing him as the best Vice President Ghana has ever had.

Below is a text of the full citation presented to Dr. Bawumia;

We, the coalition of Imams and Zongo Chiefs of Upper East Region do present to you this citation of honour in recognition of your immeasurable and valuable contributions to us and the region at large.

You have shown us over the years that you you are indeed a man of action, one who delivers on his promises and welcoming to everyone regardless of their political inclination, religious or tribal backgrounds.

These qualities have added to the reasons why you have been the most effective and impactful Vice President ever in the history of Ghana's politics. It suffices to say, that, you have brought respect, recognition, and intellectual discourse into Ghanaian politics and that you have become model for many in our Zongo communities for which your political contributions thus far, have made your name (Bawumia) in our Zongos to be indelibly written.

Just as your digitalization agenda is felt by the young and old in the country, so it is worth your various personally financed projects in the Zongo communities of Upper East Region.

You are not only an asset to the to NPP and Zongos, but a national asset and one that must be jealously guarded. We wish you Godspeed and pray for Allah's guidance and favour on you. We pray to Allah to let your campaign messages be understood and accepted by the Ghanaian electorates and grant you your utmost desires ro ascend to beyond where you are.

Peace be unto you.