S.B. Kangberee chairs Upper West NPP

In the Upper West Region, two of the incumbent executive members retained their positions whilst the Women's Organiser position which ended up with a tie was postponed indefinitely when delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held their regional conference on Saturday.
The incumbent executive, the Regional Chairman, S.B. Kangberee and First Vice Chairman, Abdul-Rahman Aziz, former Treasurer, Tanko Dawda who moved to contest the Secretary position were given the nod.
The elections for the Women's Organiser position ended dramatically when two aspirants, Nancy Dery and Minuta Mumuni obtained the highest number of votes of 76 each to beat the two others thus forcing the organisers to declare it null and void.
The Chairman of the Elections Committee, Seth Boyoyo Panwum inducted the new executives into office and said, "We leave the Women's Organiser position to the new executives to decide what to do."
He explained that at the time of the declaration of the results, most of the delegates had left so it was going to be difficult to re-run another election for the position since they needed at least one-third of the delegates to vote.
He gave the assurance that they will seek clarification for the new executives to intervene to resolve it amicably by one of the aspirants conceding to the other, otherwise if the two aspirants insist they will have no choice but to re-run that position.
The entire elections process however went on peacefully.
At the end of the elections, the ballot for the Chairman position was keenly contested with the incumbent executive, Mr Kangberee going away with 18 votes more than his challenger, Mustapha Toyiba who had 112 votes.
The First Vice Chairman went to Abdul-Rahman Aziz, Second Vice-Chairman was retained by Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Aziz, the Secretary went to Dr Tanko Dawda whilst the Assistant Secretary was won by Yussif Alhassan.
Treasurer position went to Alhassan Suleman, Youth Organiser went to Hamid Mohammed Sanaa, Organiser was won by Alaska Kanton and NASARA Coordinator taken over by Ali Mohammed Muniru.