NPP regional executive polls: Greater Accra, Upper West voting underway

The Greater Accra Regional Executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is underway at the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra, reports Samuel Duodu & Dickson Worlanyo Dotse.
Voting started at 11:40 am and is expected to end at 3pm.
About 700 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the elections for 33 aspirants who are vying for various regional executive positions.
The regional chairmanship position is being contested by incumbent, Divine Otoo Agorhom and Alfred Tiase Boye, while the Regional Secretary position is being contested by Daniel Parker Odarlai France, Emmanuel Korkwei Clottey and Solomon Asante
So far, the atmosphere has been peaceful with no incidents recorded.
And from the Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West Region, Emmanuel Modey reports that delegates to vote for the various regional executives started arriving at the venue as early as 8am.
Rigorous security and other arrangements meant that everyone needing access to the venue had to be screened. Delegates and everyone alike had to be searched before being allowed into the Great Hall of the Institute. A peaceful and orderly poll is anticipated.