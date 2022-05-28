Greater Accra NPP: Incumbent Divine Otoo Agorhom retained

Divine Otoo Agorhom has been re-elected as the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region.
He defeated his close contender Alfred Boye, whom he defeated in 2018 to become the regional chairman.
Mr Agorhom polled 332 votes representing 50.45 per cent of the total votes cast while Mr Boye secured 326 votes representing 49.45 per cent in the closely fought contest.
Below are the contestants and the results
CHAIRMAN
1. ALFRED BOYE - 326 49.45 per cent
2. DIVINE AGOR - 332- 50.45 per cent
1ST VICE CHAIRPERSON UNOPPOSED
1. JOANA ADDA
2ND VICE CHAIRMAN
1. IBRAHIM TETTEH - 38
2. PETER VANDERPUNTE - 64
3. ERIC NARTEY -268
4. JEFFREY OSEI - 213
5. FRANCIS EBO – 75
SECRETARY
1. DANIEL PARKER ODARLAI FRANCE - 424
2. SOLOMON ASANTE - 35
3. EMMANUEL CLOTTEY - 198
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
1. BABA SEIDU - 332
2. BEN ASARE - 327
TREASURER
1. RACHEAL TUTU - 347
2. FRANCISCA ANYORKOR - 312
ORGANIZER
1. PRINCE OBENG – 543
2. ROMEO SARFO -69
3. NATHANIEL BOSSAH - 47
WOMEN ORGANIZER
1. NAANA EYESON - 27
2. GRACE ACHEAMPONG – 340 – winner
3. FELICIA EDEM ATTIPOE - 267
4. LETICIA TORSHIE TORTO - 22
YOUTH ORGANIZER
1. HARRIET SERWAAH - 21
2. GABRIEL ANANDIYA - 5
3. ISAAC ASARE - 37
4. KWAME APPENTENG -241
5. MOSES ABOR – 355- winner
NASARA
1. ABDUL RAZAK RAMSON - 27
2. KAMIL HUSSEIN- 82
3. HAJJ ISHAQ SAAEED 162
4. JEFF KASSIM - 311 winner
5. MUMIN ABAGJE- 2
6. HAUJ TIKASS - 4