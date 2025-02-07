Next article: Minority engaging in political mischief over Dr Asiamah’s appointment as BoG Governor – Defeamekpor

Parliamentary Chaos: My suspension was unjust – Dafeamekpor

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 07 - 2025

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has described his recent suspension from Parliament as unjust and undeserved.

Dafeamekpor and three other MPs were suspended on Friday, January 31, following a chaotic confrontation during the ministerial vetting process at the Appointments Committee sitting on January 30.

The suspended lawmakers included Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Tampuli (Gushegu), and Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Weija-Gbawe).

However, the Speaker of Parliament later lifted the suspension after the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made an appeal on the floor of the House. His request was supported by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, leading to the reversal of the suspension on 4th February.

Dafeamekpor defends his actions

Speaking on JoyNews’ Upfront programme on Thursday, 6th February, Dafeamekpor maintained that he played a crucial role in maintaining order during the parliamentary chaos and should not have been penalised.

“The whole world saw the role that I played. I was the one preventing the chaos from continuing. I was the one preventing damage from being done to public property,” he stated.

He dismissed allegations that he was involved in the destruction of parliamentary property, stressing that his primary responsibility as Chief Whip is to ensure the smooth conduct of government business.

“There were over 30 cameras capturing the event from different angles, and none shows me destroying anything. It would be unthinkable for me to disrupt a process that I am responsible for facilitating,” he explained.

Addressing his altercation with fellow MP Hassan Tampuli (Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli), Dafeamekpor clarified that he was merely intervening to protect a junior colleague.

“Hassan had an altercation with a young MP from Western North, who is much smaller in stature. I stepped in to pull my colleague away from Hassan. That was my only role in that situation,” he stated.

He further expressed disappointment over claims that someone had inappropriate access to his private parts during the melee, dismissing it as a total fabrication.

“It never happened. In that chaotic situation, who would have had the opportunity to do such a thing? With so many cameras capturing every moment, there is no evidence of this ever happening,” he asserted.

Dafeamekpor also dismissed suggestions that an agreement had been reached to halt proceedings on the day of the incident.

According to him, the opposition’s actions to disrupt parliamentary business were unjustified.

“In Parliament, if you disagree, you walk out. You don’t resort to destruction or force to stampede the process,” he remarked.

Despite his suspension, the Majority Chief Whip remains resolute, stating that his commitment to ensuring government business is executed will not waver.

“My role is to ensure that government business is done. That will not change,” he affirmed.

The parliamentary committee investigating the incident is expected to deliberate further on the matter in the coming days.