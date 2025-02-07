Featured

Minority engaging in political mischief over Dr Asiamah’s appointment as BoG Governor – Defeamekpor

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 07 - 2025 , 11:52 3 minutes read

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, has dismissed the Minority’s criticism of President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to discontinue criminal charges against Dr Johnson Pandit Asiamah, the acting Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), describing it as political mischief and legal ignorance.

Speaking on JoyNews' Upfront programme on Thursday, February 6, Defeamekpor rejected the Minority’s claims, arguing that their position was legally baseless and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public for political gain.

He insisted that Dr Asiamah’s appointment as acting Governor was well within the constitutional powers of the President, even in the absence of a properly constituted Council of State.

“The Minority is merely engaging in political grandstanding. The President, under Article 183(4) of the Constitution, has the authority to appoint the Governor of the Bank of Ghana in consultation with the Council of State. However, the absence of a Council of State does not invalidate the appointment, as the President retains executive power to nominate someone to act in that capacity,” Defeamekpor clarified.

Minority’s Opposition and Defeamekpor’s Response

The Minority, led by Tano North MP Dr Gideon Boako, held a press conference on Wednesday, February 5, insisting that the criminal prosecution of Dr Asiamah should continue despite his appointment.

They argued that dropping the charges undermines governance and accountability and could have serious economic and political consequences for Ghana.

Defeamekpor, however, accused the Minority of distorting legal principles to serve their political agenda.

He referenced past Supreme Court rulings, including the Ghana Bar Association & Others vs. Attorney General case in 2016, which clarified the distinction between appointments requiring prior approval and those made in consultation with the Council of State.

He explained that the latter category does not bind the President to the Council’s recommendations.

“They are making noise without substance,” he stated. “Appointments requiring prior approval—such as ministers—must be vetted by Parliament before taking office. However, for positions like the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the phrase in consultation with merely requires the President to seek advice but does not tie his hands.”

Defeamekpor also dismissed the Minority’s threats to escalate the matter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling it a legal blunder.

“This is a desperate attempt to create controversy where none exists. There has been no breach of any law, and that is why they cannot cite a single legal provision to support their claims,” he asserted.

On concerns over Dr Asiamah’s acting status, Defeamekpor reiterated that the Governor, even in an interim capacity, holds full authority to discharge his duties.

“He can perform all functions as Governor without limitation,” he said. “There is no legal restriction on his decision-making powers.”

