Featured

Brogya Genfi appointed deputy Minister of Defence

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Feb - 07 - 2025 , 13:57 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Ernest Brogya Genfi as the new Deputy Minister of Defence.

The appointment, which was announced last Wednesday, is part of the President's effort to constitute his new cabinet.

Mr Genfi, a former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to bring his expertise and experience to the defence sector.

As Deputy Minister of Defence, Brogya Genfi will be responsible for supporting the Minister of Defence in the formulation and implementation of policies related to national defence and security.

The appointment is subject to parliamentary approval.

Profile

Mr Brogya Genfi is a marketing consultant with keen interest in political marketing and public administration. He is an alumni of the United States of America International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP).

Mr Brogya Genfi has to his credit over two decades of experience in both the private and public sectors, having worked with the National Trust Holding Company (NTHC) and the Information Services Department, he has developed a strong expertise in strategic marketing, public administration, and political communications. He is a former Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

Education

He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Strategic Marketing from the University of Ghana, Legon and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Studies from the Institute of Commercial Studies, United Kingdom, and is a Graduate Member of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants, Ghana.

Brogya Genfi has a passion for politics and as a youth activist served as the regional youth organizer of the NDC in the Ashanti Region and the party's parliamentary candidate for Suame in the 2016 election. Currently, he serves as the Deputy Director for Special Duties, NDC.

Mr Brogya Genfi is in the final year of studying for a Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB) at Wisconsin International University College, Accra.