Featured

Oti Bless accuses Afenyo-Markin of instigating parliamentary chaos

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 07 - 2025 , 15:01 3 minutes read

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been accused of instigating the disturbances that disrupted the ministerial vetting process in Parliament on Thursday, January 30.

Testifying before the investigative committee probing the incident on Friday, February 7, 2025, Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North, John Oti Kwabena Bless, alleged that Afenyo-Markin deliberately failed to intervene as members of his caucus engaged in violent actions, resulting in the destruction of public property.

“All the things that happened that day were caused by the Minority Leader, Afenyo-Markin. A leader who stands by and watches his members vandalise and destroy public property without uttering a word or stopping them is as guilty as those involved,” Oti Bless stated.

He further claimed that the Minority Leader ignored multiple requests from parliamentary colleagues to allow the vetting of Health Minister nominee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to proceed as scheduled.

According to Oti Bless, several MPs, including Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Dr Afriyie, had pleaded with Afenyo-Markin to allow the vetting to continue, but their requests were dismissed.

“The Minority Leader rejected the request and said whatever would happen should happen. I was watching them,” he testified.

Oti Bless insisted that lawmakers follow directives from their leadership, and Afenyo-Markin’s refusal to act had directly contributed to the disorder.

Expression of Disappointment

For his part, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who also serves as the MP for Juaboso, expressed disappointment over the unexpected delay in his vetting, saying it caused him significant inconvenience and financial loss.

Also appearing before the committee, Mr Akandoh recounted how his scheduled appearance before the Appointments Committee was abruptly disrupted.

“I was invited by the Appointments Committee to appear before them on Thursday, 30th January. On the morning of the 30th, I called the clerk to the committee to send me the programme timetable. When she did, I realised my name had been moved from the 30th to the 31st. I quickly called her, and she confirmed that the timetable had been reviewed and assured me I was still scheduled to be vetted that day,” he explained.

Concerned about the sudden change, Mr Akandoh said he contacted the committee’s leadership, informing them that he had not been officially notified and that his invited guests, including paramount chiefs, had already arrived in Accra.

Meanwhile, the MP for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, has called for enhanced security measures during ministerial vetting sessions, stressing that lawmakers must also take personal responsibility for maintaining order.

Testifying before the committee, Ayamba noted that while police presence is essential, security cannot be left solely in their hands.

“It is very important to improve our security. But suffice me to say, we need to be conscious ourselves. We have to be our own security,” she told the committee.

She recommended limiting attendance at vetting sessions to prevent disruptions, suggesting that only the 11 committee members and two subject-matter experts from each side—making a total of 15—should be present.

“When there is an incident, nobody should be seen as an outsider who has come in to cause a problem,” she added.

Ayamba also urged parliamentary leaders on both sides to ensure political disagreements do not escalate into disorder.

“Once you are leading, you don’t encourage mayhem or problems,” she cautioned.

The committee investigating the disturbances is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to prevent future occurrences.