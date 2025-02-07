Featured

LIST: See the list of 17 Ministers sworn-in by President Mahama today

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in the fourth batch of ministers of state in accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

The ceremony, held at Jubilee House on Friday, February 7, 2025, followed their approval by Parliament after a rigorous vetting process and extensive debates by the Appointments Committee.

In his address, President Mahama charged the newly appointed ministers to serve with diligence and integrity, urging them to prioritise national development and policy implementation in their respective roles.

Newly Sworn-in ministers

Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo – Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed – Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology Samuel Nartey George – Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations Kofi Iddie Adams – Minister for Sports and Recreation Joseph Bukari Nikpe – Minister for Transport Kwabena Mintah Akandoh – Minister for Health Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Minister for Foreign Affairs Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications Seidu Issifu – Minister of State in Charge of Climate Change and Sustainability Charity Gardiner – Regional Minister for Ahafo Salisu Be-Awuribe Issifu – Regional Minister for Savannah Wilbert Petty Brentum – Regional Minister for Western North Joseph Nelson – Regional Minister for Western Joseph Addae Akwaboa – Regional Minister for Bono Francis Owusu Antwi – Regional Minister for Bono East Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere – Regional Minister for Central Puozuing Charles Lwanga – Regional Minister for Upper West

With their official induction, President Mahama tasked the ministers to provide leadership and expertise in their respective portfolios, contributing to the government’s efforts to enhance governance and drive national development.