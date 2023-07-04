NPP flagbearership race: Bawumia calls for clean campaign

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 04 - 2023 , 03:27

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race intensifies.

Dr Bawumia, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, emphasised the need for unity within the party while addressing delegates during his final day of the Greater Accra tour.

With 10 individuals, including Dr Bawumia himself, vying for the position of the flag bearer, campaigning has grown more fervent, leading to some candidates resorting to personal attacks against their rivals.

Unity

Dr Bawumia stressed that as a family, it was crucial for all factions to recognise that a united front was necessary to confront the "main enemy," which is the NDC.

He stated, "We must understand that the current campaign is an internal election.

Our primary opponent in 2024 is the NDC.

As we embark on this campaign, let us refrain from speaking ill of one another."

He continued, "We seek peace, a clean campaign and a fair election.

We do not want anyone to engage in attacks against their opponents.

After the elections, we will require everyone's support to tackle the NDC."

In a demonstration of his commitment to a clean campaign, Dr Bawumia revealed that he had urged his campaign staff and well-wishers to be mindful of their language to uphold party unity.

"I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults," he stated.

"We are one family, and we must remain united.

Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power.

That unity is of utmost importance.

Let us maintain the NPP's position of power and foster unity within the party."

Dr Bawumia concluded his campaign in the Greater Accra Region with a visit to the Obom Domeabra Constituency over the weekend, marking the end of his tour.