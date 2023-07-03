Dormaa chief should be sacked as a justice of the High Court - Sam Okudzeto

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jul - 03 - 2023 , 17:54

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II should be sacked as a justice of the High Court for making public utterances on matters pending in the courts.

A member of the General Legal Council, Sam Okudzeto who made the call said the Judicial Council should take the action of the Dormaahene, known in private as Justice Daniel Mensah very serious.

Mr Okudzeto spoke in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra based Joy FM on Monday evening.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II was a guest at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023].

Addressing the audience, the Dormaahene made an appeal for the Attorney-General to drop the criminal charges against Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North. [Watch the video attached below]

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Mr Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

In addition, the prosecution has accused Mr Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission (EC) to the effect that he (Quayson) did not owe any allegiance to a foreign country when he filed to contest as candidate for the Assin North seat in 2020.

Related article: Dormaahene to A-G, discontinue criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson [VIDEO]

more to follow..