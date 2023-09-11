"My government has fought and is fighting corruption not just in high-sounding words" - Akufo-Addo

Graphic.com.gh Politics Sep - 11 - 2023 , 14:45

"My government has fought and is fighting corruption not just in high-sounding words, but, actually, in concrete deeds," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Speaking at the 2023 Bar Conference in Cape Coast on Monday morning, President Akufo-Addo said: "We have shunned mere exhortations and showy denunciations of unproved corruption."

"It has been a holistic approach. We have made institutional reforms, we have enacted additional, requisite laws, and we have resourced more adequately the accountability organs of state. Our fight against corruption has been grounded on legislative, financial and institutional action, and not on mere lip-service," the President added.



On Monday, 11th September 2023, I delivered an address at the 2023 Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association at Cape Coast, in the Central Region.

I used the theme of the Conference, “Ensuring High Standards and Integrity in Public Life; The Role of the Legal Profession”, to place, once again, my government’s record on corruption for public scrutiny.

I showed that my government has undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiatives since our nation attained independence, nearly sixty-six (66) years ago, to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.

My government has fought and is fighting corruption not just in high-sounding words, but, actually, in concrete deeds. We have shunned mere exhortations and showy denunciations of unproved corruption. It has been a holistic approach. We have made institutional reforms, we have enacted additional, requisite laws, and we have resourced more adequately the accountability organs of state. Our fight against corruption has been grounded on legislative, financial and institutional action, and not on mere lip-service.