Mahama does not engage in retaliatory politics – Stan Dogbe to protesters

Gertrude Ankah May - 05 - 2025

President John Dramani Mahama remains steadfast in his commitment to constitutional governance and does not engage in retaliatory politics, a Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe has said.

Mr Dogbe was speaking when he received a petition from protesters on behalf of the Presidency on Monday afternoon.

Led by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with support from some other political parties, the protesters march through the streets of Accra protesting the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin led the call for an end to what he described as a “dangerous cycle of political retaliation,” warning that such actions could undermine public trust and destabilize Ghana's democracy.

After receiving the petition on behalf of the presidency, Mr Stan Dogbe rejected the accusation that President Mahama had flouted the constitution in relation to the three petitions asking for the removal of the Chief Justice and the subsequent establishment of a prima face and the formation of a committee for a full inquiry.

He stressed that President Mahama’s actions are in full compliance with the rule of law and constitutional processes.

"President Mahama is not a politician who believes in retaliatory politics," Mr Dogbe stated.

"He follows the law and respects the counsel of the Council of State."

The Deputy Chief of Staff stressed that the suspension of the Chief Justice was a legal decision, consistent with Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, specifically Article 146(10).

He stressed that the move was neither arbitrary nor politically motivated but a lawful process grounded in constitutional precedent.

“It mirrors similar steps taken under former President Akufo-Addo’s administration, and we must not politicise legitimate mechanisms established for accountability.”

He also lauded the peaceful nature of the protest organised by a coalition of opposition parties and civil society groups, signaling the government's openness to dialogue.

“Under President Mahama’s leadership, no citizen will be silenced for expressing dissent. We are committed to deepening democratic governance and strengthening institutions,” he added.

The protest, which saw participation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), the National Democratic Party (NDP), the People’s National Party (PNP), and the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), condemned the suspension as an unprecedented attack on judicial independence.

Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin emphasised that the protest was not about party politics but about the preservation of Ghana’s constitutional integrity.

“This is not an NPP matter. It’s about the soul of our democracy,” Afenyo-Markin told the press. “Our message is clear: reinstate the Chief Justice and uphold the sanctity of judicial independence.”

He confirmed that the petition had been submitted to both the Judicial Council and Parliament. "We expect the matter to be brought before the House once Parliament reconvenes," he added.

Afenyo-Markin also urged Ghana's political leaders to embrace restraint and maturity, steering away from extremist rhetoric. "It is time for centrists to take charge of the discourse, not political hawks whose rhetoric deepens division,” he stated.

