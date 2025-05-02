Coalition of political parties demonstrate over Chief Justice suspension Monday

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

A coalition of political parties is set to embark on a protest on Monday, May 5 this year over the suspension of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, by the President.

The political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP), People’s National Party (PNP), and other parties following a meeting held last Thursday resolved to protest to register their displeasure with the President’s directive.

In a statement signed by the parties and issued last Friday, April 25, 2025, they said their action was in defence of the Constitution to promote and safeguard the country’s cherished democracy.

“In an unwavering defence of Ghana’s constitutional order and judicial independence, political parties and well-meaning Ghanaians will be staging a nationwide demonstration in response to the unlawful suspension of the Chief Justice on Monday, May 5, 2025,” it said.

Withdrawal the Ghana Union Movement(GUM) had initially been named as part of the coalition but has distanced itself from the demonstration clarifying that the party neither supports the protest nor has authorised any member to represent its interests in such activities.

A disclaimer issued by the party’s General Secretary, Anthony Gold Ahinful, dated April 26, 2025, called on its members to abstain from the demonstration.

“GUM had never been informed, engaged nor has the party’s consent been sought in any official meeting to that effect.

“GUM believes in democracy and the rule of law and such a case concerning the Chief Justice should be handled through legal means and anyone who believes contrary should exclude GUM from that act,” it said.

Observation

The political parties in their joint statement alleged that it was a blatant disregard for the rule of law which was not merely a political matter but rather an assault on the very soul of the country’s democracy.

“The disturbing trend of judicial intimidation by the NDC is not new.

The pattern is undeniable. A case in reference is the NDC’s failed plot in 2010 to remove Ghana’s first female Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood.

History is being repeated today,” it said.

It accused the NDC of being obsessed with capturing and controlling every arm of government, even the independent judiciary, which it said must be openly condemned.

It emphasised that the protest was a clarion call to all citizens to stand for justice, defend democracy and protect the constitutional order of the country. Adding that, it would not allow political power to “erode the foundations of our republic”.

Call to action

It urged Ghanaians not to sit idly by while the independence of the judiciary was dismantled; while it also called on “all well-meaning political parties, civil society groups, Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal Council, all religious groups and patriotic citizens to rise in protest against the unlawful and politically motivated suspension of the Chief Justice”.

It said the nationwide demonstration was not about politics, but about principle and protecting the Constitution as well as ensuring that the judiciary remains the last bastion of our democracy.

Other plans

It also alleged that, “intelligence within political circles strongly suggests that efforts are already underway to petition for the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her deputies”.

It added that with an alleged handpicked Chief Justice potentially presiding over judicial decisions, “this move would pave the way for full political control over the country’s democratic institutions”.

“Even more concerning is what lies ahead: a covert plan to pursue constitutional interpretation at the Supreme Court once reconstituted with loyalist appointments to challenge the conventional reading of Article 66(2).”

“The ultimate goal is to legitimise John Mahama's bid for a third term as President in the 2028 general election,” it said.