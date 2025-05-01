Featured

No blanket amnesty for former members – NPP General Secretary clarifies party stance

GraphicOnline Politics May - 01 - 2025 , 18:01 2 minutes read

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frempong, has stated that the party will not grant a blanket amnesty to all former members, particularly those who voluntarily left or were suspended for acts of misconduct.

Speaking during the party’s national Thank You Tour in Konongo in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, Mr Kodua outlined the party’s official position on the reintegration of former members.

He made a clear distinction between those the party is willing to receive back and those who must go through a formal process to be reconsidered.

“Our party leadership prioritises the unity of our party, so we have decided to extend an olive branch to our former members who have been suspended and are willing to rejoin us,” he said.

Mr Kodua, however, firmly ruled out the possibility of a general amnesty, stating, “We cannot give general amnesty to everybody. If you were with us and you left on your own, we cannot just bring you back.”

He explained that individuals who voluntarily exited the NPP must formally express their interest in returning for the party to assess their case. “Such people, if they are willing to rejoin the party, must write officially to the party to indicate their willingness to return, for the party to decide whether to accept them or not,” the General Secretary said.

He further acknowledged that some members may have been unfairly treated or suspended under contentious circumstances but still harbour strong allegiance to the party. “Many of such people still love the party and we will have to have a second look at their situation and pardon them so they can all officially come back into our fold,” he stated.

Mr Kodua reiterated that only those who demonstrate genuine remorse and a willingness to align with the party’s current direction would be considered for reintegration. He made it clear that “we will extend no amnesty to those who left on their own to other places.”

His remarks come as part of the party’s broader strategy to consolidate its support base and foster unity ahead of the next elections.