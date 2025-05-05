‘Touch one, touch all’ – Afenyo-Markin rallies Judiciary as NPP, others protests Chief Justice’s suspension

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 05 - 2025 , 10:26 3 minutes read

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has led a protest to the Judicial Service, demanding the immediate reinstatement of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, whose suspension by President John Dramani Mahama has triggered significant political and civic backlash.

Presenting a petition on behalf of a coalition led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Afenyo-Markin described the President’s action as “an attack on the very soul of Ghana’s democracy” and accused the Executive of undermining judicial independence for partisan purposes.

“We are here not as party activists, but as concerned citizens empowered by the Constitution to protest blatant executive interference and intimidation of the judiciary,” he said.

Coalition condemns suspension

The NPP-led coalition—which includes the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP), People’s National Party (PNP), and Ghana Union Movement (GUM)—described the suspension as “an unprecedented attack on judicial independence.”

“The judiciary is our last hope. When you single out the Chief Justice based on flimsy, politically tainted allegations, you attack the entire justice system. Today it is Gertrude Torkornoo; tomorrow, it could be any of you,” Mr Afenyo-Markin warned.

He further accused the Council of State of failing to uphold constitutional checks and balances, saying it merely “rubber-stamped” the President’s decision.

"This is not a revolution – It’s a democracy"

The Minority Leader cautioned against the long-term consequences of executive overreach, citing historical precedents to underscore the danger.

“Don’t be comfortable today because the political winds favour you. This is about the soul of Ghana’s democracy. If the judiciary does not rise now, as it did during the era of Chief Justice Georgina Wood, we are heading down a dangerous path. Be guided by the principle: touch one, touch all.” he stated.

Drawing comparisons with past resistance by the Judges and Magistrates Association, he urged current members of the bench to consider bold actions, including a possible sit-down strike.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also criticised the recent appointment of seven new Supreme Court justices by the Mahama administration, describing the move as rushed and politically motivated.

“The same government that complained about judicial bloat has now stacked the court. The usual process—consultation with the Judicial Council, vetting by the Council of State, and parliamentary approval—has been sidestepped,” he alleged.

He urged judicial staff not to be swayed by promises of promotion or threats of transfer.

“We will speak up for posterity. Some judges are remanding individuals based on instructions from the Attorney General—not the law. That is not justice.”

Background

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was suspended last month by President Mahama, following the establishment of a committee to investigate petitions filed against her.

The decision, announced in a statement from the presidency, was said to be in accordance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution, which mandates a committee to probe allegations against a superior court judge once a prima facie case is established.

The presidency said the move followed consultations with the Council of State and that it had determined there were sufficient grounds for further inquiry.

The coalition has urged the Judicial Service to act swiftly in defending the autonomy of the judiciary. Copies of the petition are expected to be sent to Parliament and the Office of the President.

“Let your conscience prick you. You must not wait to be victimised before you act. Ghana’s democracy is at stake—and history is watching,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

