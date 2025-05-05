Featured

Suspension of Chief Justice: Coalition of political parties demonstrates today

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 05 - 2025 , 07:57 3 minutes read

A coalition of political parties is set to hit the streets of Accra, the national capital, today to protest over the suspension of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, by the President.

The political parties that form the coalition are the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the People’s National Party (PNP).

The National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, who spoke to the Daily Graphic ahead of today’s demonstration said it was the first of a series of nationwide protests in response to the unlawful suspension of the Chief Justice.

He said the demonstration was also against the illegal revocation of the appointment of about 30,000 public sector workers and the increase in illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the country.

The protest

The protesters, he said, would gather at the Supreme Court premises at 5 a.m. today to begin the demonstration against what the coalition described as an unconstitutional assault on the judiciary and the erosion of the democratic gains.

He said three petitions would be presented during the demonstration, the first at the Supreme Court, the second to Parliament and the third to the presidency.

Mr Boakye explained that they would walk from the Supreme Court to Parliament where a petition would be presented, then to the presidency to present another petition.

He said the nationwide demonstration was not about politics, but about principles and to protect the Constitution as well as ensuring that the judiciary remained the last bastion of the country’s democracy.

He said the call by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) General Secretary during the May Day celebration to the President to hasten slowly and cautiously on the suspension of the Chief Justice, following three petitions calling for her removal from office was enough signal that the country’s Constitution and democracy were under threat.

He, therefore, called on the citizenry to stand with them in defence of the Constitution to promote and safeguard the country’s cherished democracy.

Mr Boakye disclosed that similar demonstrations and other activities would be held across the country to serve as a clarion call on all citizens to stand for justice, defend democracy and protect the constitutional order of the country. Adding that it would not allow political power to be used to “erode the foundations of our republic”.

Recall

President John Mahama suspended the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, last month following the establishment of a committee to investigate petitions against the top judicial official.

The move, announced in a statement from the presidency, was in compliance with constitutional provisions and follows consultations with the Council of State.

The President cited Article 146(6) of the Constitution which mandates the establishment of a committee to probe allegations against a superior court judge if a prima facie case is established.

According to the statement, President Mahama determined that sufficient grounds existed to warrant further inquiry.