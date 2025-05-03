Next article: President Mahama in Libreville for inauguration of new Gabon president

Featured

Sammy Gyamfi accuses GBA of double standards over Chief Justice's suspension

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 03 - 2025 , 13:40 2 minutes read

The acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, says the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), was being hypocritical and politically biased over its opposition to President John Dramani Mahama's suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile programme on Saturday [May 3, 2025] Sammy Gyamfi described the GBA’s stance as “ridiculous, mischievous, and disgraceful,” insisting that the President’s action was lawful and grounded in Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which provides for the removal and suspension of superior court judges following a formal petition.

“The claim by the GBA that the President violated Article 296(c) is legally unfounded and clearly politically motivated,” Mr Gyamfi said. “Their demand for a reversal of the suspension lacks merit and only exposes their partisan leanings.”

The GBA, in a resolution passed at its mid-year conference, argued that the President’s decision to suspend the Chief Justice infringes on constitutional provisions and warned that legal steps would be taken if the directive is not rescinded.

But Sammy Gyamfi speaking on the weekend television programme questioned the association’s consistency, citing its silence during similar actions under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“Where was the GBA when President Akufo-Addo suspended Justice Paul Uuter Dery and three other High Court judges under Article 146(10)?” he asked. “They lose their voice when the NPP is in power but suddenly find it when the NDC governs.”

Background

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been suspended by President Mahama following the establishment of a prima facie case in three petitions asking that she should be removed from office for stated misbehaviour and incompetence.

A five-member committee has been formed by President Mahama to do handle the inquiry in camera.

But the GBA in the resolution argued that the process bypassed necessary constitutional safeguards, specifically citing Article 296(c), which requires fairness and non-arbitrariness in the exercise of discretionary power.