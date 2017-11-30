Ignore divisive politicians — Abotsi

He said it was time communities brought back the spirit of unity to build their communities and ignored the divisive games played by politicians.

The Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Mr Kofi Abotsi, has said that politicians have over the years exploited divisiveness to their advantage and left the people too divided to join hands for development.

Mr Abotsi said the backwardness in many communities was because politicians had divided communities along party lines and left the people disunited to work towards achieving the development goals of their communities.

TACE

Mr Abotsi was speaking at the inauguration of a the Twifo and Atti Mokwa Council of Elders (TACE) at Twifo Praso in the Central Region last Sunday.

The council, which was initiated by a businessman and native of the area, Mr Frank Mbeah Kouffie, is to coordinate the people of the area to promote the area’s peace and development.

Mr Abotsi called on communities to renounce partisanship from development initiatives to promote unity for development.

He said the council should work to develop infrastructure by setting up lobbying groups to attract the needed infrastructure and investors to the area.

He also called on the council to set up a scholarship scheme and an endowment fund to finance the council’s initiatives.

Mr Kouffie said the district had resources both human and material, needed for development.

He noted that the council would collaborate with institutional heads to achieve their development targets and harness the huge potential in the area.

Assembly and chiefs

The Omanhene of the Twifo Traditional Area, Obrempon Appiah Nuamah, called on the council to ensure collaboration between the districts and the traditional authorities to enhance development.

Council members

The members of the council were later sworn into office. They include Mr Frank Mbeah Koufie, Chairman; Dr Martha Anang, Professor Francis Owusu Mensah, Mr Kofi Nti Ofori, Alhaji Idris, Mr George Amoah, Nana Abena Antwiwaa, Very Rev. Kobina Obresi, Mr Martin Arhim and Mr Jacob Ahinsah.

The rest are Nana Obeng Mireku, Nana Asamoah, Mr Joseph Acquah, Mr J. K Antwi, Mr Obeng Gyambra, Nana Essuman Kwante, Nana Akwesi Asamoah, Nana Asaah Mensah and Nana Kyeahene Afari.