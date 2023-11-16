NPP General Secretary donates to Korle Bu maternity block

Juliet Akyaa Afful Politics Nov - 16 - 2023 , 06:55

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, last Tuesday, celebrated his birthday with the presentation of items and a cash amount of GH¢100,000 to the maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The items included toiletries, assorted drinks, formulas for babies, equipment for measuring blood pressure and maternity products.

These are to cater for the needs of patients while the cash amount will help settle the bills of about 47 mothers who had delivered but were unable to pay their bills due to financial constraints.

Mr Kodua was accompanied by his sisters, the Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Fred Acheampong; Director of Finance and Administration, NPP headquarters, William Yamoah, and some NPP constituency women organisers in the Greater Accra Region.

Presentation

At a brief ceremony to present the items, Mr Kodua said he had been making such donations yearly for the past seven years to support the underprivileged and people who were facing some difficulties.

“Every year, on my birthday, I make donations to orphanages and hospitals and today I decided, together with my sisters, to donate to the maternity block of Korle Bu.”

He expressed the hope that the items and money donated would relieve the beneficiaries of their burdens.

He urged other individuals to make similar donations to hospitals and people in need, adding that helping people in need was the right thing to do.

“We are not doing this for the camera.

We are doing this to motivate and inspire others who are also celebrating their birthday to also take on this initiative,” he said.

Support

The Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Isaac Acheampong who received the donation thanked Mr Kodua for the gesture and asked for God’s blessings upon his life.