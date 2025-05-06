Featured

Assault at #SaveTheJudiciary demo: Police invite Afenyo-Markin and policeman as part of investigations

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 06 - 2025 , 07:38 3 minutes read

Following the video showing the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and a policeman in an altercation at the Monday #SaveTheJudiciary street protest, the police administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

While the police in a statement issued Monday night [May 5, 2025] said it had extended an invitation to Mr Afenyo-Markin as part of investigations, Mr Afenyo-Markin on his part in a press statement indicated he has lodged a formal complaint and petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigation and institute disciplinary action against the said policeman.

Mr Afenyo-Markin named the policeman as Constable Forson, in his petition to the IGP and described him as a "tall, fair and heavily built officer".

Mr Afenyo-Markin in his explanation has said it was an unprovoked act of violence against him by a uniformed police officer when the “Save the Judiciary” street protest got Parliament House.

Police statement

"The Ghana Police Service has reviewed several video footages on an alleged assault on a Police officer by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin during the just ended demonstration," the police statement posted on social media on Monday night indicated.

"Following the review, the Service has written to the Right Hon. Speaker of Parliament requesting the release of Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin to assist ongoing investigation into the alleged incident."

"The officer in question will also be assisting the investigation," the police statement added.

Video

In the video, Mr Afenyo-Markin was captured appearing visibly agitated while attempting to hit an officer behind a barricade during the protest.

In his press statement dated May 5, 2025, Mr Afenyo-Markin recounted the incident, and named the police man at the centre of the incident as Constable Forson.

He claimed Constable Forson struck him forcefully on the chest near his heart as he approached the barricade to present a petition.

“The impact of the hit dazed me, and I was visibly shaken and short of breath,” he stated.

He described the alleged assault as a “shameful attack” that undermines the professionalism of the police.

He said the incident occurred at the entrance of Parliament House while he was leading demonstrators to submit a petition on behalf of protest organisers.

He further alleged that despite being warned by superior officers, Constable Forson ignored concerns about his conduct and acted without provocation.

The Minority Leader announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Inspector-General of Police. He, however, praised other officers deployed at different protest locations for their professionalism and restraint.

The demonstration followed a prima facie determination by the President on three separate petitions seeking the removal of the Chief Justice. President John Dramani Mahama has suspended Justice Torkornoo and constituted a five-member committee to investigate the claims.

The committee is chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang of the Supreme Court, who was appointed in 2015. Other members include Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu (appointed in 2022), former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Major Flora Bazaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Prof. James Sefah Dzisah of the University of Ghana.

Meanwhile, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior judge on the Supreme Court, has been appointed acting Chief Justice in accordance with Article 144(6) of the 1992 Constitution. He has served on the bench since 2008.

Attached below is a copy of Afenyo-Markin's statement.

Related articles:

‘Touch one, touch all’ – Afenyo-Markin rallies Judiciary as NPP, others protest Chief Justice’s suspension

Protesters want Chief Justice’s suspension reversed

Mahama does not engage in retaliatory politics – Stan Dogbe to protesters