Rotary Club, Accra-Teshie Nungua donates mobility devices to cerebral palsy children

Timothy Ngnenbe Health Feb - 02 - 2024 , 07:23

The Rotary Club of Accra-Teshie Nungua has donated GH¢26,000 worth of functional and mobility devices to the Mephibosheth Training Centre at Gomoa in the Central Region, a facility for training children with cerebral palsy.

The items, including wheelchairs, quad canes, shoulder clutches and ice cream, were presented to the children as part of the “Ɔkamafoɔ” Project designed to reach out to the needy in society.

The Ɔkamafoɔ Project is an initiative by the Rotary Club of Accra-Teshie Nungua, with partnership from eleven Rotary clubs.

Presenting the items, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Teshie Nungua, Eyram Hevi, said the donation formed part of the club’s determination to support the underprivileged and marginalised in society.

“Rotary International is a strong advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion, and the Ɔkamafoɔ Project is an example of such interventions.

The donation we made here is a demonstration of our commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of the marginalised,” he said.

Good move

Hannah Jehu-Appiah, who received the items on behalf of the centre, described the Ɔkamafoɔ initiative as a laudable one since it was targeted at alleviating the plight of the needy.

She thanked the donors for their commitment to supporting persons with disability (PWDs), especially children with cerebral palsy.

“As you can see, your kind gesture has brought joy and smiles on their faces," she said.

She said some of the children had to be carried to the washroom for lack of mobility devices and that the donation would go a long way to support their functionality.

The Ɔkamafoɔ Project is a collaboration of 12 Rotary clubs of Accra – Teshie Nungua (lead), West, Labone, Kanda, North Kaneshie, Premier International, and the Rotary clubs of Kumasi, Dunkwa, Obuasi, and the E-Rotary Club of Ghana for advocacy, social engineering and mobilisation.

The project objective is to advocate for and raise awareness about the fundamental human rights of individuals with cerebral palsy and mental health conditions, in line with the United Nation’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goal Three benchmarking.

The project also advocates for the inclusion of treatments and physical therapies for cerebral palsy and mental health conditions under the NHIS.