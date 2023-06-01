World Milk Day and how Dano Milk is marking it

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 01 - 2023 , 09:39

Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk is trilled to announce its grand celebration in honour of World Milk Day.

World Milk Day, celebrated each year on June 1, was instituted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001.

It is to celebrate milk's significance as a global food and to educate the public about the vital role milk plays in our daily lives.

This year's commemoration will highlight how dairy is minimizing its environmental impact while still delivering nutritious milk as food for our nourishment.

Arla Foods is reaffirming its commitment to providing high quality and nutritious milk to its consumers in the country with three days of fun-filled events.

The three-day celebration, which runs from June 1 to June 3, will be led by the Dano Milk Brand Ambassador and will include a variety of activities to highlight milk's benefits and encourage Ghanaians to choose high-quality milk products.

Activities earmarked for the celebration include:

Happy Feet: A staff city ride on Thursday June 1, 2023, as staff led by brand ambassador Funny Face, would interact with consumers at various stops in the city.

Jolly Meals: Dano team will be giving out up to 20,000 packs of hot breakfast enriched with Dano milk at selected locations in Accra on June 2 and 3.