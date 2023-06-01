Pre-school refurbishes children’s surgical recovery ward

Diana Mensah Jun - 01 - 2023 , 08:20

A child-friendly paediatric surgical recovery ward has been refurbished and handed over to the Anaesthetic Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The project dubbed, “I Care Day”, is a fulfilment of the annual corporate social responsibility of BabyNest Limited, a pre-school in Accra.

The project, which cost about GH¢60,000, also comes with colourful and insightful paintings of the ward, the provision of shelves and new reception furniture; work stations, a renovated outdoor play area, toys and a flat screen television set to provide entertainment and relaxation for the young patients during their recovery.

The project is also geared towards improving the lives of children in need and fostering a culture of charity for young learners of the school.

The Managing Director of BabyNest Limited, Eben-Kay Hodo, said the institution was committed to contributing significantly to the development of the communities in which they operated.

He said the project was to touch the lives of some less privileged children who found themselves in that situation currently.

Project

Mr Hodo added that the project was done with the support of the parents of the schoolchildren as a way of imbibing in them the virtues of charity and love for their fellow human beings.

“We are aware of the trauma and uneasiness some little children go through before, during and after surgery. So this is to bring some comfort to them while they undergo treatment here and to have fond memories and experiences of their stay at the facility”, he stressed.

The Managing Director of BabyNest expressed hope that the facility would be well maintained to enhance the environment and work of the medical team as well as all the other stakeholders who used the facility.

Appreciation

The Clinical Coordinator of the Department of Anaesthesia, Dr Audrey Anno, who received the items on behalf of the donor, commended the school for the gesture, pointing out that it would go a long way to solve a critical need of the hospital.

Dr Anno, however, noted that the hospital was in need of logistics such as trolleys, monitors, incubators for pre-term babies, adding that the doors of the hospital were always open to all those capable of supporting it.