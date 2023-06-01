Foundation to support underprivileged launched

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Jun - 01 - 2023 , 08:10

A charitable foundation, which seeks to give equal opportunities to vulnerable individuals to empower them to reach their fullest potential, has been launched.

Dubbed: the “BernHoffman Care Foundation”, the organisation works hand-in-hand with communities to empower widows, students and children in these communities by finding innovative, locally-led solutions to bring about their individual development and economic development.

Its focus is to mainly uplift and empower widows to positively transform their lives through training in employable skills.

Also, it seeks to provide holistic support to underprivileged children and students moving them from child labour and street living to schools and better living conditions.

Speaking at the launch last Friday in Accra, the founding President of the foundation, Dr Bernadette Hoffman, said “every person has the potential to make a difference, and it is our responsibility to find ways to leverage our collective talents and resources to make the world a better place.

With the launch of our foundation, we take a significant step towards turning that vision into reality.”

She said the foundation was dedicated to supporting initiatives that promoted economic empowerment, social justice, education and environmental sustainability, which are all in line with the United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 8, 10, 11 and 17.

“Through these avenues, we aim to foster inclusive growth and build a better world for generations to come,” she added.

Initiatives

Mrs Hoffman said in line with its empowerment goals, the foundation just concluded training its first cohort in skills building initiatives.

She said 102 participants were trained in batik making, fashion and designing, hairdressing, beading, soap making and baking.

She disclosed that her outfit was in the process of commencing its morning breakfast trolleys in 15 state schools for children who would otherwise go without breakfast.

Additionally, the foundation plans to plant food banks targeted at vulnerable members of our communities.

Collaboration

She encouraged all to lend their expertise, resources and voices to help impact more lives in Ghana and beyond.

“As we embark on this journey together, I urge each one of us to embrace the power of collaboration.

None of us can solve the world’s challenges alone, but together, we can be a force to be reckoned with,” she said.