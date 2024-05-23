Featured

Two killed in road crash on Apam-Winneba highway

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 23 - 2024 , 16:16

Two persons died in a tragic accident Thursday morning at Gomoa Simbrofo on the Winneba-Apam highway in the Gomoa West district of the Central region.

Several other passengers who were in the Sprinter vehicle and sustained various degrees of injury were sent to Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital for treatment.

The accident occured at around 5am today Thursday when the sprinter bus with registration number GT 5873-09 on which they were travelling on veered off the road after it bursted one of the back tyres.

According the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer III, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the driver crashed into one of the trees on the roadside after losing control of the vehicle.

He said information gathered so far indicated that the Sprinter van with passengers from Accra was heading towards Takoradi when the incident happened.

The body of the deceased persons, one female and one male.