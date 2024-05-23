STU to host applied research conference in Sunyani

May - 23 - 2024

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) will host the third Biennial Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana (ARCTUG, 2024) in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be a special guest of honour at the scientific and research conference slated for Tuesday, May 28 to Saturday, June 1, this year.

The conference under the auspices of the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VC-TUG) will draw relevant researchers from academia and industry across Ghana, Africa and the International community.

The participants, mainly researchers and research institutions are expected to come out with innovations, inventions, and creativity as well as explore the world from different perspectives for the development of the country.

This was contained in a press release signed and issued by the Secretary of the ARCTUG-2024, Dickson Kyere-Duah.

Theme

The theme for the conference is "University, Industry, and Government Partnership for Accelerating Innovation and Entrepreneurship for National Development”. The expected participating technical institutions are STU, Accra Technical University, Bolgatanga Technical University, Cape Coast Technical University and Ho Technical University.

Others are Koforidua Technical University, Kumasi Technical University, Takoradi Technical University, Tamale Technical University and Wa Technical University.

Activities

As part of the conference, there will be exhibition of innovations and inventions, a visit to some selected tourist sites in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, live-band performances, business and networking meeting, full-length paper presentations, awards and dinner, among others.

It said research was a major tool that propels humanity to discover the unknown, explaining that through research, they could explore the world from different perspectives for growth and development.

The statement said in contemporary development discourse, research had become the impetus that enhances social and economic growth through innovation and creativity. “In supporting this agenda, the TUG, whose mandate is to provide competency-based training through Technical Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) have contributed to various debates and knowledge by undertaking cutting-edge researches and coming out with innovations, inventions, and creativity through the ARCTUG,” it said.

It called on the stakeholders of research, especially from education, and industry to participate and contribute their quota to the conference by submitting papers for presentation, and innovations for exhibition.

Sub-thematic areas

The researchers are expected to consider sub-thematic areas such as innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for national development, innovation in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), University-Industry Alliance and Industry-Government Partnership for national and sustainable development.

Others are government-university collaboration for human capital development, innovation in Applied Linguistics, entrepreneurial training for sustainability and national development and innovation in Applied Arts, Built, and Natural Environment for Employability.

The rest are innovation in Business, Management, Social Sciences, and Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Hospitality, and Creative Arts, innovation in TVET, innovation in Energy Management and Climate Change for sustainable development, uptake of research finding by government and industry and commercialisation of Innovation from Universities for Wealth and Job Creation.