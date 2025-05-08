Next article: We're committed to protecting the environment from illegal mining – Mahama

See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today, May 8

GraphicOnline May - 08 - 2025 , 06:46 2 minutes read

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned and emergency maintenance activities across multiple regions today, Thursday, May 8, 2025, as part of efforts to enhance service reliability and improve power distribution systems.

In a public notice, ECG stated that the scheduled works will affect parts of the Ashanti, Central, and Greater Accra regions, with interruptions expected between 9am and varying closing times depending on the area.

Ashanti Region

In the Ashanti Region, both emergency and planned maintenance works will take place.

An emergency maintenance exercise will be carried out between 9am and 3pm, targeting Tetrem, Boamang and surrounding areas. ECG has apologised for the inconvenience, explaining that the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery in the affected communities.

Simultaneously, planned maintenance from 9am to 5pm will impact several localities including:

- BRRI, CRI, Abirem, Antoa, Adesina, Kenyase, Bosore, Akate Farms, Nwamase, Brofoyedru, Garden City, Duase and surrounding areas

- Akyease, Tikrom, Baworo, Adako Jachie, Raktia Farms, Agyiriwaa, Akokoamon, Kyerekrom, Paakoso, Aprade and surrounding areas

These planned interventions, ECG noted, form part of broader efforts to enhance power supply and ensure more stable electricity distribution across the region.

Central Region

In the Central Region, the maintenance exercise will run from 9am to 4pm, affecting Elmina Shell, African Pot, CP, Iture, Abakam, Duakro and its environs. ECG expressed regret over the disruption and assured customers that normal service would resume promptly after the work is completed.

Greater Accra Region

Residents in the Chain Homes Estate and Teshie New England and surrounding areas will also experience power outages today due to planned maintenance activities scheduled from 9am to 5pm.

Customer Notice

ECG has expressed regret over the inconvenience the outages may cause, but emphasised the importance of the works in ensuring improved service quality and reliability in the long term.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the power distributor stated in all affected region notices.

Customers in the listed areas are advised to plan accordingly and treat all electrical appliances as live during the outage period.

For updates and further information, ECG urged the public to visit www.ecg.com.gh.