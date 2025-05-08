Next article: See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today, May 8

President Mahama issues ultimatum to VRA over flood mismanagement

Kweku Zurek May - 08 - 2025 , 07:14 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a warning to the leadership of the Volta River Authority (VRA), stating that any repeat of the devastating Akosombo Dam spillage that caused widespread flooding in 2023 would lead to their forced resignation or dismissal.

In a televised national address on Wednesday, May 7, to mark his first 120 days in office, President Mahama disclosed that a special technical committee, led by former VRA CEO Ing. Kirk Koffi, had been established to review the disaster and provide concrete recommendations.

“This administration set up a committee chaired by Ing. Kirk Koffi, a former VRA CEO. The committee has recommended strategies to prevent future occurrences including establishing what is called a controlled spill flood plan and implementing downstream engineering solutions for flood management,” Mahama stated.

He described the 2023 flooding as a “man-made disaster” and said the new administration was determined to prevent a recurrence through proactive and accountable governance.

“I have directed that the recommendations be implemented immediately,” the President declared.

Mahama added that the VRA management would be held directly accountable for any future negligence. “I have further indicated that if they are not properly implemented and another destructive VRA flooding occurs like in 2023, the VRA CEO and deputies must resign or be sacked,” he warned.

The 2023 flooding caused severe destruction in downstream communities, displacing thousands and sparking national outrage over the handling of the crisis.

As part of efforts to deliver justice and relief to victims, President Mahama also announced that a compensation process had begun, with budgetary allocations already made and a dedicated team in place to coordinate disbursements.

He called on traditional leaders and residents in affected areas to support a smooth and peaceful compensation exercise.