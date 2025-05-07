Featured

We're committed to protecting the environment from illegal mining – Mahama

Beatrice Laryea May - 07 - 2025 , 23:18 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to amend the Minerals and Mining Act to impose a total and permanent ban on all mining activities within Ghana’s forest reserves.

Delivering a national address on Wednesday, May 7, to mark the first 120 days of his social contract with Ghanaians, President Mahama outlined a comprehensive strategy to reform the mining sector. This includes legal amendments, enhanced enforcement measures, and active land reclamation efforts.

He emphasized that safeguarding the environment—particularly from the devastating effects of illegal mining—remains a top priority. He noted that initiatives such as Tree for Life and Blue Water have been launched to help restore degraded ecosystems and promote sustainable environmental stewardship.

“In the first 120 days, we have taken decisive steps through a five-point strategy to reform and sanitise the small-scale mining sector,” the President said. “This includes regulatory reforms, enhanced law enforcement with joint task forces, arrests and seizures of illegal equipment, stakeholder collaboration, and the reclamation of degraded lands.”

President Mahama revealed that seven out of nine affected forest reserves have already been reclaimed, with illegal miners successfully removed from these areas.

He also referenced a critical legal milestone: “Following the ban on mining in forest reserves on March 20, 2025, Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 was presented to Parliament. This amendment to the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations removes the President’s discretionary power to approve mining in forest reserves.”

Looking ahead, the President pledged further legal action to ensure lasting environmental protection.

“I intend to amend the Minerals and Mining Act, 2003 (Act 703) to completely prohibit mining in forest reserves. This amendment will provide a clear, enforceable, and permanent legal framework to protect our forests from exploitation,” he stated.

This initiative, he said forms part of a broader national agenda to combat deforestation, restore degraded ecosystems, and address the severe environmental damage caused by illegal mining across Ghana.

"The tree for life reforestation initiative was also launched on March 21, 2025 to restore degraded lands and combat climate change. This project aims to plant over 20,000,000 seedlings annually nationwide, including through the one child pet tree policy to inculcate environmental consciousness in our use."

"By combining enforcement, policy reform, technology, and community engagement, we're on track to reclaim our environment and ensure responsible mining for future generations. Achieving the expected outcomes of reduced illegal mining, cleaner water bodies, restored forests, and stronger governors," President Mahama added.