Featured

Presidency silent on Sammy Gyamfi's conduct, 3 days after Agradaa and the dollar notes incident

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 13 - 2025 , 02:12 6 minutes read

Eyewitnesses have told Graphic Online/Daily Graphic that the sober mood and the demeanor with which, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board left the Presidency on Monday after the Chief of Staff had summoned him to a meeting over the dollar notes gift to Agradaa, was an indication of the gravity of the discussions.

The Presidency on Monday summoned Sammy Gyamfi, over the incident.

Mr Gyamfi attended the meeting, but details of what transpired are not known.

The Presidency has also not made any statement, three days after the incident went public on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Graphic Online / Daily Graphic's correspondent at the Presidency, Kester Aburam Korankye reports that the Presidency engaged Sammy Gyamfi, for questioning following the weekend's incident as captured in the video showing him handing out dollar notes to social media personality and church entrepreneur, Patricia Asieduaa, popularly known as Mama Pat or Agradaa. [WATCH THE VIDEO ATTACHED BELOW]

According to reliable sources at the Presidency, Mr Gyamfi arrived at the Jubilee House in the morning of Monday where it was believed that he was engaged in a closed-door meeting to explain the circumstances surrounding the controversial cash donation spectacle.

The video of the incident of cash donation, which has sparked mixed reactions, showed an excited Agradaa receiving dollar notes from Mr Gyamfi, who is also the National Communications Officer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and thanking him for his generosity as she waved the dollar bills in her left hand.

Eyewitnesses said Mr Gyamfi's demeanor as he left the Presidency after the meeting was sober, an indication of the gravity of the discussions.

While the Presidency has not issued an official statement, insiders indicate that the matter is being treated with seriousness, reports Kester Aburam Korankye.

The development comes amid heightened public scrutiny over the conduct of political appointees and public figures, particularly regarding financial transactions and their implications.

Code of Conduct

Only a week ago, President John Dramani Mahama launched a set of Code of Conduct for government appointees, which provided strict guidelines about public conduct and lifestyle, as well as directives on gifts and earned resources.

During the launch, the President announced penalties for appointees who defaulted in filing their asset declaration forms against a directive by the President to do so by the close of March 31 this year.

The defaulting appointees were to forfeit three months salaries which would be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, in addition to a mandatory one month s salary donation required of all government appointees to the fund.

Apology

Mr Gyamfi, one of the leading faces of the NDC's 2024 election campaign, has since apologised for the act.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning when the video of his encounter with the self-confessed preacher of the gospel went viral, Mr Gyamfi said: I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.

He added that he understood the public uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same.

To all such comrades, I am sincerely sorry for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views, he stressed.

Background

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, Sammy Gyamfi explained why he gave Agradaa dollars as shown in a viral video on social media, which has generated public discussion.

In a post on social media clarifying what happened as seen in the video [ATTACHED BELOW], Mr Sammy Gyamfi wrote: "...this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need."

"I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable," he added.

Addressing concerns raised by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members Mr Gyamfi stated, "I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views."

This is why Sammy Gyamfi is in the trends on social media with Agradaa [VIDEO]

He wrote on social media:

Folks, I have taken notice of the wave of criticisms against my person in the last 24 hours.

To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need.

I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.

I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views.

My profound appreciation goes to all those who have reached out to counsel and encourage me. I’m most grateful for your solidarity.

Let me state however, that my view of public office as a privilege to serve society, solve problems and help others, has not changed.

I remain focused on the task entrusted to me by His Excellency, the President for the development of our country.

Stay blessed and have a blissful Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out here.

This is why Sammy Gyamfi is in the trends on social media with Agradaa.

Agradaa herself has since explained what happened.

It was simply a kind gesture to Agradaa - Sammy Gyamfi reacts to video trend on why he gave Agradaa dollars

Watch the videos below