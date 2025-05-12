Next article: Mahama’s code of conduct silent on gift giving; Tamakloe pleads with Ghanaians over Agradaa saga

Minority demands suspension of Sammy Gyamfi over dollar gift to Agradaa

Beatrice Laryea Politics May - 12 - 2025 , 14:14 1 minute read

The Minority in Parliament has asked that Sammy Gyamfi, the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), should be suspended with immediate effect in relation to the incident where he was captured on video handing out US dollars to Nana Agradaa.

Addressing a press conference on Monday [May 12, 2025] in Accra, the Member of Parliament for Walewale and Finance Committee member, Dr Kabiru Tia Mahama, demanded a swift action by the President.

“The minority is calling for the immediate suspension of Sammy Gyamfi as acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board. This goes against the Code of Conduct, the Forex Exchange Act, and the Currency Act,” Dr Mahama stated.

He emphasized that Mr Gyamfi, being a lawyer of high repute, could not claim ignorance of the law.

Even though the Chief Justice has stated that ignorance of the law is no excuse, Sammy Gyamfi is not ignorant of the law. He understands the consequences of this action and should take responsibility,” he added.

In addition to the suspension, the Minority has also demanded a full investigation into the source of the US dollars seen in the video.

“We call for a full investigation into the source of the dollars displayed in the viral video,” Dr. Mahama said.