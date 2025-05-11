Next article: This is why Sammy Gyamfi is in the trends on social media with Agradaa [VIDEO]

It was simply a kind gesture to Agradaa - Sammy Gyamfi reacts to video trend on why he gave Agradaa dollars

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics May - 11 - 2025

The acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi has reacted and explained why he gave Agradaa dollars as shown in a viral video on social media which has generated public discusion.

In a post on social media clarifying what happened as seen in the video [ATTACHED BELOW], Mr Sammy Gyamfi wrote: "...this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need."

"I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable," he added.

Addressing concerns raised by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members Mr Gyamfi stated, "I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views."

He wrote on social media:

Folks, I have taken notice of the wave of criticisms against my person in the last 24 hours.

My profound appreciation goes to all those who have reached out to counsel and encourage me. I’m most grateful for your solidarity.

Let me state however, that my view of public office as a privilege to serve society, solve problems and help others, has not changed.

I remain focused on the task entrusted to me by His Excellency, the President for the development of our country.

Stay blessed and have a blissful Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out here.

Agradaa herself has since explained what happened.

