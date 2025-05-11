Featured

Agradaa defends Sammy Gyamfi's dollar gift; urges NDC supporters to tap into her blessings

GraphicOnline May - 11 - 2025 , 18:47 2 minutes read

Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to refrain from criticising Sammy Gyamfi’s $800 gift to her, describing the backlash as unnecessary.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry addressed the controversy in a viral video, confirming the amount involved and urging party members to see the gesture as a divine blessing rather than a provocation.

"How much is $800? NDC supporters shouldn't feel aggrieved because of this," Agradaa stated. "The Bible says you should not covet your neighbour's blessings—always tap into somebody's blessings."

Her remarks follow widespread debate after footage emerged showing Gyamfi, acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), publicly handing her the cash. While critics, including former MP Ras Mubarak, condemned the act as harmful to confidence in the cedi, Agradaa framed it as an act of generosity that others should aspire to receive.

"If Mama Pat has been blessed by Sammy Gyamfi, then supporters of the party should pray to encounter the same blessing from him," she advised. She further cautioned against condemning goodwill, warning, "If you condemn the act and someone blesses you, it is a curse."

Gyamfi apologises

Meanwhile, Gyamfi has apologised for the incident, clarifying that his intention was purely charitable. In a social media post, he explained: "This was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and lifelong custom of lending a helping hand to people in need."

He expressed regret over the video’s circulation, stating, "I sincerely thought I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined it could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable."

Addressing discontent within the NDC, Gyamfi added: "I understand the uproar this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by it. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion."

Despite the controversy, he reaffirmed his commitment to public service, saying, "My view of public office as a privilege to serve society remains unchanged."

The incident has reignited discussions about dollarisation and its impact on Ghana’s economy. Critics argue that public displays of forex transactions, particularly by officials, undermine the cedi’s stability and flout the government's Code of Conduct..

Watch the video below;