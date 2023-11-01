Rotary District 9104 members in Ghana donate GH₵100,000 to flood victims

GraphicOnline Nov - 01 - 2023 , 22:47

As part of its commitment to serve society and live up to its mantra of “Service Above Self”, Rotarians in Rotary District 9104, comprising 65 clubs in Ghana as well as over 45 Rotaract clubs, have partnered with the Ghana Red Cross to support victims and communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The partnership involved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlined the modalities through which Rotarians in Rotary District 9104, as individuals, through their clubs, and in collaboration with partners in service and business, would mobilize financial resources, logistics, and any other form of support to assist the Ghana Red Cross in carrying out relief activities, including providing medical assistance to communities and victims affected by the floods.

On their part, the Red Cross was tasked with conducting the necessary assessments, engaging with communities, evaluating the situation, and recommending the most appropriate interventions and support needed. Responsible for this activity is Jonathan Hope, the Disaster Manager at Ghana Red Cross, supported by the Health Coordinator, Thomas Aapore.

In a brief ceremony on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Accra, the District Governor of Rotary District 9104, David Osei Amankwah, supported by Past District Governor Robert Atta, District Governor Nominee Nana Yaa Siriboe, and District Rotaract Representative Dennis Amakye, presented a cheque of GH₵100,000 to the Ghana Red Cross.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Red Cross were Solomon Gayoni, Secretary General of Ghana Red Cross, supported by team members including Cyril Amegashie, Patrick Brenya, and Thomas Aapore.

In brief comments at the presentation ceremony, DG Amankwah said Rotary decided to partner with the Red Cross in this initiative because they were certain they would deliver the appropriate results.

He added that members of the club were ready to be on the ground as part of the humanitarian effort, emphasizing that Rotary was hopeful that the donation would inspire more donors to come to the aid of the flood victims.

"We have had meetings on the way forward and what we expect the Red Cross to do on our behalf. Indeed we have signed an MoU to that effect so that going forward you will organize the distribution of this support to the victims on our behalf. You are already on the grounds and we know that you have good information on all that is going on and where the needs are," the District Governor of Rotary District 9104 noted.

"More importantly, there are other resources which are soft in nature, which is professional support such as health screening and all manner of support, which we are putting together and will make available to you as additional support besides the cash or physical support that we are giving," DG Amankwah said.

On his part, the Secretary General of the Red Cross, Solomon Gayoni, expressed gratitude on behalf of the flood victims to Rotary. He assured that the donation would be used to alleviate the challenges faced by the affected persons in the Volta Region. He also called for more collaboration between the two organizations to alleviate the suffering of those in need across the country.

"For me and for Ghana Red Cross Society, we are very happy because our main or core activities include helping people, especially in times of crisis. And we are all aware of the crisis that these vulnerable people are in and for that matter, if you have come to collaborate with the Ghana Red Cross Society to get to them at least to alleviate their suffering, I think it is in the right direction," Mr Gayoni said.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who envision a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. The over 46,000+ clubs work together to: Promote peace, Fight disease, Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, Save mothers and children, Support education, Grow local economies, and Protect the environment.