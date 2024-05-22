Featured

Reverend Father Francis Bomansaan appointed Catholic Bishop of Wa

Graphic Online May - 22 - 2024 , 12:21

Reverend Father Francis Bomansaan has been appointed the new Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Wa in Ghana.

A Vatican statement announcing the appointment by Pope Francis said Reverend Bomansaan had been serving as the deputy superior general of the Missionaries of Africa until his latest appointment.

Francis Bomansaan was born on January 19, 1962, in Kaleo, within the diocese of Wa.

He entered the Society of the Missionaries of Africa in 1983 and underwent extensive religious and priestly formation in various countries.

He took his perpetual vows on December 7, 1990, and was ordained a priest on July 27, 1991.

He holds several diplomas, including those in Ignatian Spirituality, from the Jesuits Centre in Liverpool; in psycho-spirituality and counselling (M.A,) from Chicago; in spiritual counselling skills and community living, from the Saint Anselm Institute in London; and the Religious Formation Ministry Programme, from Loreto House, Dublin.

He has held the following offices: parish priest of the archdiocese of Mbeya, Tanzania (1991-1993), director of vocational animation and formator in Lublin, Poland (1995-1998), vocational director of the Missionaries of Africa in Ghana and first advisor to the provincial superior for Ghana and Nigeria (1999-2003), formator and bursar of Saint Edward College, London (2004-2005), provincial superior of the province of Ghana and Nigeria (2005-2011), master of novices at the International English Speaking Novitiate, Zambia (2012-2019), and head of the Addiction Rehabilitation Centre, Kenya (2021-2022). Since 2022 he has served as deputy superior general of the Missionaries of Africa.