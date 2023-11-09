Togbe Sri in a warm handshake with the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
Togbe Sri in a warm handshake with the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Rawlings family grace Hogbetsotso festival

Zadok Kwame Gyesi

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and two of her daughters, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings were in Anloga last Saturday to join the Chiefs and people of Anlo to celebrate the annual Hogbetsotso festival.

Resplendent in colourful kente, the former First Lady joined President Akufo Addo, Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa and Chairman of the occasion, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho to celebrate with the people of Anlo.

Togbe Sri sits in state with the chiefs of Anlo

The Special Guest for the occasion was the Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, who added more pomp and pageantry to an already colourful event, arriving at the durbar grounds on a horse, accompanied by a delegation of chiefs, elders and warriors many of them also on horses.  

Nana Konadu and her daughters, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and Ms. Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, a lawyer, later paid homage to the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri III and chiefs of the Anlo Traditional Area.

Zenator and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings confer at the festival

After the ceremony the former First Lady and her delegation were hosted by the Awoemefia to a reception at his residence. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings took the opportunity to pay her respects to Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |