PBL, Mastercard seal 5-year deal to boost financial inclusion

Daily Graphic Mar - 31 - 2023 , 07:56

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) and Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Limited have signed a Customer Business Agreement (CBA) that will see Mastercard provide sales, marketing, advisory and capacity building support to the bank over a five-year period.

The agreement, which is valued at over $ 420,000, comes on the heels of the recent launch of two PBL Mastercard debit cards - Classic and Business.

The CBA is expected to bolster PBL's efforts to deepen financial inclusion and promote cashless transactions for its customers, especially in the issuance and acquisition of various Mastercard products such as pre-paid, commercial and consumer debit Mastercard.

Delight

Speaking at event, the Managing Director, PBL, Bernard Appiah Gyebi, expressed delight about the collaboration.

He said the partnership would go a long way to solidify the relationship between the two companies, adding that “This is yet another step towards fulfilling the bank’s core values of providing our customers the best and most rewarding banking services".

"Prudential Bank has built an impressive array of digital products and services and we are excited to partner with Mastercard to accelerate our growth and expand access to financial services," Mr Gyebi said.

Commitment

The Area Head in charge of West Africa, Ebehijie Momoh, reiterated Mastercard's commitment to providing best-in-class card solutions aligned with PBL's vision of offering the most remunerative banking services to the public.

The Head of Digital Transformation (DT), Leopold Armah, stated that it had been a pleasure working with Mastercard over the past few months.

He indicated that PBL was looking at driving the adoption of the bank’s digital services very aggressively adding that “this strategic partnership will help develop a comprehensive range of services to augment existing services and importantly, induce growth in the Cards, PoS and Web Acquiring space”.