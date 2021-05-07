Pay attention to vulnerable in society

Organised Labour has urged the government to pay attention to the social aspect of the country’s economic recovery plan.
According to the group, focusing on social protection including care for the aged, children, persons with disabilities and a daily income grant for the country’s most vulnerable demography would make Ghana’s economic recovery meaningful in terms of human development.
The acting Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress for Volta and Oti regions, Mrs Edith Amenuvor Afewu, on the occasion of the May Day celebration in Ho raised concerns that the negative impact brought by the COVID-19 pandemic would not augur well for Ghana’s economic recovery if its vulnerable and marginalised population were not considered as central to a quick revival of the economy.
Social protection
Speaking on the theme; "Economic Recovery in an era of COVID-19: The role of social partners”, Mrs Afewu said, “one thing we want to emphasise in Ghana’s economic recovery and growth plan has to do with social protection.”
She said according to a recent study based on simulated investment in the social protection policy of eight countries including Ghana, there was a healthy economic and social return from investing in social protection. She added that the study was conducted by assessing the impact of investing the equivalent of just one per cent of GDP in each of the eight countries.
“The research showed more effective poverty alleviation, increased productivity, creation of new jobs, increased tax payment and reduced barriers for women to enter or return to the labour market,” she added.
Mrs Afewu said it was, therefore, imperative that the government deepened its social partnership with organised labour by mutual trust and respect in order to foster economic recovery. She said on the other hand, organised labour and the general Ghanaian work force were geared up to support the government’s efforts.
Border closure impacting businesses
In a separate interview with the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the ceremony, Mrs Afewu expressed concern over the year long closure of the country’s borders. She explained that though necessary in light of the current global pandemic situation, it affected the pricing of goods from Togo, which may threaten the survival of businesses that depended on the Ghana –Togo route to trade.
Meanwhile, addressing the workers, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said the government would continue to acknowledge their contribution to the development of the country.
He urged them to seek continuous dialogue with the government in order for the latter to deliver all the developmental needs of the country.
Dr Letsa said he found the theme for the occasion appropriate due to the impact of the pandemic, especially on health delivery in the country and described as “most disheartening”, the loss of lives to COVID-19.
Private sector
Furthermore, he indicated that the government empathised with the private sector as one of the most impacted, while the country’s economy was also taken to the “intensive care unit.”
He said regardless, necessary steps towards its recovery were important, as government worked assiduously to tackle the pandemic head-on.
Dr Letsa urged workers to collaborate in designing a comprehensive plan towards recovery, while the government created an environment for sustainable jobs.
The acting Chairperson of the Volta and Oti Regional Council of Labour, Mrs Emefa Obro Adibo, said the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the Ghanaian work force, including job losses and economic depression which, in some cases, led to high standard of living among workers.
She said nonetheless, its positive impact cannot be ignored. She stated that the pandemic had led to an increase in the usage of ICT tools among workers, as these were critical in boosting efficiency and productivity in the fast-changing world of work.
An Assistant Administrator of Volta and Oti TUC, Madam Francisca Adzo Osei, emerged the best regional worker.
The joint Volta and Oti celebration held in Ho was limited to 150 participants while observing the COVID-19 protocols.