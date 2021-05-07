GNAT must uphold moral values — Aheto-Tsegah

A Former Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA ), Mr Charles Yao Aheto Tsegah, has challenged the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) to cherish proper moral values among its members.
He said upholding moral values was crucial if the GNAT was determined to survive as a reliable and vibrant teacher union.
“Let us embark on a strong campaign to restore the value of the teacher in the community. Let us revisit the importance of integrity, honesty, dedication and commitment to the profession, and deal severely with those among us who choose to undermine the sanctity of the teacher,” he emphasised.
Mr Aheto-Tsegah was addressing members of the Manya Krobo District GNAT on the theme: “Responding to the welfare needs and professional dignity of the teacher” at the Sixth Quadrennial Delegates Conference at Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality as part of the 90th anniversary celebration of the GNAT.
Value of teacher
Mr Aheto-Tsegah said the teacher in the 21st century must be the value that society needed and saw in every situation.
That, he said, required strong community involvement in the places where teachers played the leading role.
“So, in the future, we want to see the GNAT take more practical steps to improve the welfare needs of teachers. The conditions of service and the remuneration of teachers must be revisited and situated in contemporary terms,” he stressed.
He said education was a priority and the people who delivered it must be a part of that package.
In the same way, he noted, any arrangements in the education system must include a package that addressed the needs of teachers, adding that “in the future, no school building should be constructed without accompanying teachers accommodation”.
Worthy partner
The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, lauded the GNAT as a worthy partner, putting the government on its toes amid the numerous competing demands on the government to ensure the total welfare of teachers.
The Upper Manya Krobo Member of Parliament, Mr Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, praised teachers for their services to the Manya Krobo communities and pledged to lead teachers in Upper Manya Krobo in a housing scheme project for them to own houses before they retired.