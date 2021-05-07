Waste management: AMA understudies Kigali

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has lauded the government and people of Rwanda for their effort in rebuilding their country into a model in Africa after the 1994 genocide.
“We want to applaud you for the steps you took to transform your country after the genocide, which has made the city of Kigali a model in Africa and one of the cleanest cities in Africa,” he said.
Mr Sowah made the statement at a meeting held at the Kigali City Hall between a Ghanaian delegation and authorities of the city of Kigali, led by its Mayor, Mr Prudence Rubingisa, last Wednesday.
Mr Sowah, the co-lead of a 15-member delegation from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult, the research and consultancy arm of waste management giant, Zoomlion, was also led by its Managing Director, Dr Abena Asomaning Antwi.
The delegation is in Kigali to understudy the waste management system of the city, including the collection and processing of waste at the landfill site and to establish the sister city relationship between Accra and Kigali.
A model city
The AMA Chief Executive thanked the Mayor of Kigali for the warm reception, and said the trip was an important step towards bringing to fruition the declaration by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May, 2017 to make Accra and Ghana the cleanest city and country in Africa.
He said since that declaration, the government had committed huge resources into waste management.
“In our bid to actualise the President’s vision, we embarked on this trip to this model city that was once also touted as the cleanest city in Africa to learn about the steps you took to transform your city into a model one,” Mr Sowah stated.
“You have been the trailblazer in Africa, and we had no other place to go to in Africa except the city of Kigali, which was once touted as the cleanest city in Africa,” he added.
Sister city relations
Mr Rubingisa thanked his Ghanaian counterpart and his team for the visit and promised to reciprocate with a visit to Accra.
He disclosed that the Rwandan government had also set a target to make the city of Kigali and the country a green one.
The Ghanaian delegation were earlier taken through a presentation on the policy decisions on waste management and the environment, and later the waste management services in Kigali from waste collection, transport, disposal, public cleansing, waste financing, public education and awareness, law enforcement, cleaning campaign and landscaping.
The AMA Chief Executive and his Rwandan counterpart exchanged gifts.