Graphic, Zoomlion sanitation campaign kicks off

A clean-up campaign will be held at the Ga Mashie area in Accra tomorrow to kick start a year-long sanitation awareness campaign launched by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in collaboration with waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.
The ‘Clean Ghana Campaign’ was launched on Wednesday, April 28 to support the government’s efforts at making Accra and by extension Ghana, the cleanest city and country in Africa.
The clean-up is a follow up to an appeal made by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayibonte II, during the launch of the campaign last week. “When the President says he wants to make Accra the cleanest city, it does not mean he will do it for us.
“We have to clean-up our surroundings ourselves and I urge all citizens living in Ga Mashie to get involved in cleaning and I ask the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to ensure that we start the campaign at Ga Mashie to rid the area of filth,” he requested at the launch.
Clean-up
Nii Ayibonte will, therefore, lead the charge in tomorrow’s clean-up which will begin at 6a.m. from the Accra General Post Office area and cover the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, James Town and Timber Market areas.
Taking part in the clean-up will be the AMA, members of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), traders and residents of Ga Mashie. Also supporting the exercise is Zoomlion Domestic, a subsidiary of the Zoomlion Ghana Limited.
The Business Development Manager of Zoomlion Domestic, Mr Seth McClean Acquah, said in an interview that the exercise will involve the desilting of drains, clearing of solid waste, sweeping of streets and the clearing of all unwanted structures along the streets.
The Ga Mashie clean-up is a prelude to the launch of the sanitation campaign in the Ashanti Region, which will be held on May 19, the Director, Marketing and Sales of the GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa said. He stated that there would also be the inauguration of a liquid waste treatment plant, the €13-million Kumasi Waste Water Treatment Plant (KWWTP) at Adagya, Kumasi.
The project is the result of a partnership between the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and a Hungarian engineering technology firm, Pureco Limited.
The facility, which would be managed by the Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of the JGC, would have the capacity to treat 1,000m3 of waste water every day and turn waste water into compost for the agrarian community of Ghana.
It will also serve as a research centre for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and other institutions.