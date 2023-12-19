Nursing trainees threaten protest over unpaid arrears

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 19 - 2023 , 13:32

Nursing and Midwife trainees have threatened to embark on a street protest if the government fails to pay outstanding arrears in their allowances.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday December 18,2023, the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) said the government has failed to fulfill its promise to disburse allowances as agreed.

The statement signed by the National President of GNMTA, Pascal Adumbisa, said that despite petitioning the Ministry of Health on November 25, 2023, regarding the overdue payments, no substantial progress has been made.

The GNMTA however expressed concern over the situation, noting that, despite receiving financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance for a two-year arrears, trainees have only been compensated for two months.

This striking disparity has left the members feeling undervalued and has placed a significant burden on their lives.

"Our reservoir of patience and tolerance has been exhausted. We demand immediate redress for this egregious injustice. The fate of nursing and midwifery in Ghana lies precariously in the balance, highlighting the indispensability of addressing this matter with the profound urgency and unwavering gravity it commands", the statement read

The GNMTA has however given the Ministry of Health a one-week ultimatum for a positive response of which failure to meet this deadline would result in a mass peaceful protest.

"We now demand immediate action. We firmly state that we are giving the Ministry of Health an ultimatum of one Week, if the said time elapses without any positive feedback we will have no choice but to take to the streets in a massive peaceful protest to express our displeasure".

The association is also urging solidarity from the public and calling for justice for the dedicated trainee nurses and midwives who seek timely and equitable compensation for their services.

Attached below is a copy of the statement:

PRESS STATEMENT ON RESOLUTION OF NURSE-MIDWIFE TRAINEES’ ARREARS

We, the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA), pen this message with heartfelt disappointment and sorrow. Our previous appeals, efforts, and the issuance of an ultimatum have all been in vain. Despite our unwavering dedication and commitment to our noble profession, we are consistently met with the unjust negligence of our rightful entitlements.

Since the release of our letter on November 25, 2023, where we beseeched the Ministry of Health to address the long-overdue payment of our outstanding allowances, we have only been met with empty promises and false assurances. Out of the two years’ worth of arrears and the seven months’ clearance received from the Ministry of Finance, we have merely received payment for two months. This stark disparity leaves us bewildered, undervalued, and profoundly wounded.

The perplexity we face lies in the fact that, despite obtaining financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance, we are continuously denied our rightful remuneration. Our patience, understanding, and cooperation throughout this arduous ordeal have been met with indifference and disregard. We are frequently presented with excuses involving data validation and administrative obstacles, none of which justify the withholding of our hard-earned compensation.

The enduring delay in payment has inflicted severe burdens upon our lives, resulting in financial strain, emotional upheaval, and impediments in our academic pursuits. We embarked upon this noble journey with an unyielding belief that our contributions to society would be acknowledged and rewarded as befitting. Regrettably, we now find ourselves disillusioned, drained, and doubting the integrity of the established systems.

The ramifications of this inequitable treatment upon our education, careers, and personal well-being cannot be overstated. As frontline healthcare providers, we forsake our own comforts in order to serve our communities and safeguard the health and well-being of our fellow citizens. Yet, we are disregarded, treated as an afterthought, and burdened with financial instability.

We now demand immediate action. We firmly state that we are giving the Ministry of Health an ultimatum of one Week, if the said time elapses without any positive feedback we will have no choice but to take to the streets in a massive peaceful protest to express our displeasure.

With utmost urgency and sincerity, we implore the Ministry of Health, the general public, and all compassionate Ghanaians to stand in unwavering solidarity with us. We beseech you to amplify our voices and demand justice for the devoted trainee nurses and midwives who deserve timely and equitable compensation for their unwavering service.

Our reservoir of patience and tolerance has been exhausted. We demand immediate redress for this egregious injustice. The fate of nursing and midwifery in Ghana lies precariously in the balance, highlighting the indispensability of addressing this matter with the profound urgency and unwavering gravity it commands.

Our aspirations, dreams, and unwavering dedication should never be belittled or dismissed.

In conclusion, we earnestly beseech the Ministry of Health and all relevant stakeholders to accord the welfare and rights of trainee nurses and midwives the utmost priority. Let us forge a healthcare system that exudes empathy, fairness, and respect for its nursing and midwifery professionals. For failure to do so not only undermines the pivotal roles we play but also tarnishes the esteemed reputation of our cherished profession.

We stand united, our hearts brimming with hope and our voices resolute, as we fervently advocate for justice and uphold the intrinsic integrity of our noble profession. Let our collective strength and undying spirit serve as a steadfast reminder that we shall not be silenced or overlooked. Together, we can forge a future where our contributions are duly recognized, valued, and fairly compensated.

Sincerely,

ADUMBISA PASCAL. BLESSING AMPOFO.

(NATIONAL PRESIDENT). (GENERAL SECRETARY)