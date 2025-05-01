Next article: President Mahama pledges job creation and economic stability in May Day address

NPP National Chairman takes a temporary break from 'Thank You Tour'

Beatrice Laryea May - 01 - 2025 , 11:21 1 minute read

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has taken a brief break from the ongoing nationwide "Thank You Tour."

A statement dated May 1, 2025, and signed by the Party’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, explained that the chairman stepped away from the tour “to attend to some pressing matters.”

"The New Patriotic Party wishes to inform all members and the public that the National Chairman has taken a short break from the ongoing nationwide "Thank You" tour to attend to some pressing matters," the statement read.

The statement emphasized that Mr Ntim remains fully committed to the tour and will rejoin the team in due course.

It also expressed the Party’s appreciation to members for their continued support, enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment throughout the nationwide exercise.

"The National Chairman remains fully committed to the tour and will rejoin the team in due course. The Party appreciates all members' continued support, enthusiasm, unwavering commitment, and cooperation," it added.

