Featured

Boakye Agyarko warns NPP 'Thank You' Tour is fuelling division

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 29 - 2025 , 07:13 2 minutes read

A former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, has raised concerns over the party’s ongoing ‘Thank You’ Tour, describing it as a mission that has veered dangerously off course and is now threatening the unity and public image of the party.

In a statement issued on April 28, 2025, Mr Agyarko criticised the current form of the tour, which he said was initially designed to reconnect with grassroots supporters, renew party spirit, and project a united front following the party’s internal flagbearer contest. Instead, he lamented that the exercise has degenerated into internal wrangling, blame-shifting, and rising tension among party ranks.

“What was intended to restore our party’s shine and reconnect us with the grassroots is instead unravelling into bouts of discord, blame-shifting, and internal strife,” he stated. “This regrettable turn of events threatens to inflict serious collateral damage on the very fabric of our party.”

Mr Agyarko warned that the unfolding situation, if left unchecked, could erode the goodwill and trust the party has painstakingly built with the Ghanaian electorate over the years. He urged the leadership of the NPP to act swiftly to prevent further damage, describing the current trajectory as a potential “collision course.”

“It is time to apply the brakes and reassess the direction of the Thank You Tour. We must pull back from what increasingly looks like an imminent collision course and chart a path that upholds the unity, dignity, and forward-looking spirit of our tradition,” he said.

Calling for a reset, Mr Agyarko advocated for a recalibrated approach to the tour—one that promotes reconciliation, fosters party solidarity, and reinforces a sense of collective purpose. He stressed that the moment presents an opportunity for the party to recommit to its foundational values and reconnect with its support base in a constructive and unifying manner.

“The mission of the Thank You Tour must be accomplished in a manner worthy of our party’s proud legacy,” he added.