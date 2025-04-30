Next article: Goldbod signs agreement with nine mining firms to buy 20% of gold from them

Kennedy Agyapong withdraws from NPP's 'Thank You' tour'

Apr - 30 - 2025

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has withdrawn from the party’s "Thank You" tour with immediate effect.

Mr Agyapong announced the decision when the tour arrived in Kumasi. This, he said was because of some disagreements and disturbances during the ongoing tour.

There was a violent incident in the Ashanti Region, where a student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was reportedly stabbed at a gathering of the party members.

The student was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Sources at the scene told Graphic Online the injured student was among a group openly showing support for Mr Agyapong, who placed second in the NPP’s 2023 flagbearer race.

They had reportedly been mobilised from the KNUST campus to show support and partake in the tour with the singing of songs [jama].

A supporter from Mr Agyapong's camp, had reportedly donated GH¢1000 to the students to be shared among themselves as transport fare. The violent incident is said to have occurred after the money was given to the student.

A group of people, said to be security reportedly snatched the money from the students and this degenerated into violence.

Mr Agyapong, who is also the immediate past Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is said to have reported the incident to the police at South Suntreso.

He gave a briefing to the media and said he accepted to be part of the tour because Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 NPP presidential candidate extended the invitation to him.

But he was withdrawing because of the violent incident.

The 'Thank You' tour, aimed at rallying the party’s support base after the defeat in the 2024 general elections, has seen tensions flare, culminating in Tuesday’s stabbing incident.

